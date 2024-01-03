Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

