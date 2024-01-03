Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 600 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.96. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

