Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.