Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 5,400 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after buying an additional 83,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $176.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.54.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

