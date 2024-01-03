Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,700 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $143.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

