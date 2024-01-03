Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.62 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

NYSE HIG opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

