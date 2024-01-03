Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.48 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE O opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

