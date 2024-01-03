Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 196.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $223.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

