Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lennar by 97.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LEN opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

