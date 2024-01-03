Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,200 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

