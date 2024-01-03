First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

