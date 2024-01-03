First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.12

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.12 and traded as high as C$15.40. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 124,571 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.80.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
First Capital Realty Company Profile
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
