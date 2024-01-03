First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.31.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

