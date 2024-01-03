FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.39.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

