FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

