FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $235.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average is $214.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.