FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI opened at $235.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

