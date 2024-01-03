FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.32. The company has a market cap of $347.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

