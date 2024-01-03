FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 556 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.