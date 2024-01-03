FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

