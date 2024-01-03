FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 168.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

