FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after buying an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.