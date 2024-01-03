FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

ENB stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

