FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $249.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.