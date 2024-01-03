FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $128.72. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.