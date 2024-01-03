FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

