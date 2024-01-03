FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.