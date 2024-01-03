FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,086.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

