Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE SNMP opened at $1.28 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.