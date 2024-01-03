Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,166 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.9% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $380,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $5,578,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

