Escalade, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Escalade has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Escalade will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $80,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $80,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $108,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 630.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 345,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 110.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 98,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

