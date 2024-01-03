Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $18.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.08. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FANG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

