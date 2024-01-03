Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

