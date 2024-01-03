Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,463 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463 ($18.63).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.46) to GBX 820 ($10.44) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.22) to GBX 1,626 ($20.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.01) to GBX 1,600 ($20.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,510 ($19.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 9,000 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($92,716.16). In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 15,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.93) per share, for a total transaction of £145,534.84 ($185,323.88). Also, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($92,716.16). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 985.40 ($12.55) on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.33). The company has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,187.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 900.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.82.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

