ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.50 ($6.04) and last traded at €5.52 ($6.07). Approximately 41,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.57 ($6.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average of €6.28.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

