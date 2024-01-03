Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $58,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $592.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.