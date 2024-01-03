Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.60 ($23.74) and last traded at €21.38 ($23.49). Approximately 52,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.30 ($23.41).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.44 and a 200-day moving average of €24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.