Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

