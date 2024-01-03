DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 117.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 228.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

