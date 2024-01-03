Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4 %

UNH opened at $539.34 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.