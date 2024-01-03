DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. 7,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

DallasNews Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.82%.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -48.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

