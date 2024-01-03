Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,064.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 102,373 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 83.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

