Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,558 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

