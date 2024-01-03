Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 824.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TJX opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

