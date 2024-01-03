Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 216.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

