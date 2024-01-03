Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

