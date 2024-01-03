Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $226.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.96. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,654,957.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,332,584.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,654,957.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,332,584.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $63,564,781. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

