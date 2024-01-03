Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

