Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

