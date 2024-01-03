Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

